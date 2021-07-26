Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $167,000 in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $5.98 on Monday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $733.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.63.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

