Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Momo were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 270.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

MOMO stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

