Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $682.92 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

