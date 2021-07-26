Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $3,424,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,102,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $166.42 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.22 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.