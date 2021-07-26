Mattel (MAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.12 on Monday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

