Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $30.78

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $31.77. Matador Resources shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 518 shares trading hands.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

