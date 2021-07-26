Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $53.43 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after buying an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

