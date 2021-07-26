MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Up 17.6% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $623,485.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00118028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00133005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.29 or 1.00027419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00828708 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

