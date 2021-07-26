MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Up 17.6% This Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $623,485.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001714 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00038375 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00118028 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00133005 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.29 or 1.00027419 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002698 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.67 or 0.00828708 BTC.
About MAP Protocol
According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “
Buying and Selling MAP Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
