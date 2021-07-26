Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.78

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.78 and last traded at $147.24, with a volume of 237520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

