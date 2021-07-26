Man Group plc Trims Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 69.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808,743 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721,860 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,838,000 after purchasing an additional 359,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

