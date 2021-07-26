Man Group plc Sells 47,910 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,910 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,267,000 after buying an additional 75,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCPH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

