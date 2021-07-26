Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403,045 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

