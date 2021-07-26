Man Group plc Buys New Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $550,212. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

