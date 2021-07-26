Man Group plc Buys 905 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $259.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $260.25. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

