Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.04. 398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Malibu Boats by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

