Lympo Market Token (LMT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $143,803.00

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and $143,803.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00138738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,838.10 or 0.99699122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00851405 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

