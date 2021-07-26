Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LXFR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 118,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

