Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
LXFR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 118,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LXFR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
