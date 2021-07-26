Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,819,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,159,475 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $37,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,426,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $134,735,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,722,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LUMN stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.