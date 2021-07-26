LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of LTC Properties worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of LTC opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.06. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.