LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LSB Industries stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

