Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $2,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

