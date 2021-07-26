Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00116988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00133340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,501.60 or 0.99969556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.52 or 0.00827039 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

