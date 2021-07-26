Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 32,522 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,522 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $9,626,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 164,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 118,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 96,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.