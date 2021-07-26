Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ANSYS by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,446,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $365.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $291.55 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

