Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $38,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.14.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $247.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

