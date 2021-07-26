Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 371 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 340.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

NYSE:NOW opened at $586.18 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.60 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 781.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

