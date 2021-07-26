Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $2,227,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.