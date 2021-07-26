LondonMetric Property’s (LNSPF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$3.42 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.