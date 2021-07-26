Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.700-$27.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $26.70-27.00 EPS.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $376.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

