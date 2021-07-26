LocalCoinSwap Price Up 8.5% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3,663.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00230840 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001299 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.97 or 0.00777390 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,450,273 coins and its circulating supply is 51,237,496 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.