LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,837 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ opened at $50.76 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

