LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.400-1.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.40-1.90 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIVN opened at $82.95 on Monday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

