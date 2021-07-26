Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 40.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $60.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

