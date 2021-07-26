Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LMST opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

