Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,545,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,500,694. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

