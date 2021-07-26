LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.10. LexinFintech shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 8,627 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
