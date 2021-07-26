LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.10. LexinFintech shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 8,627 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research began coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

