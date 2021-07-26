LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

