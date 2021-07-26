LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

LZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

