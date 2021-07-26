LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $165.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

LEGIF opened at $155.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.09. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $160.20.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

