LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $142.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

