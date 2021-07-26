Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.70.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.36. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.1940259 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

