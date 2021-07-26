Landec (LNDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landec stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $346.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.