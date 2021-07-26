Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post $54.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $220.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.