LABS Group (LABS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.46 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and $641,159.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00113414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00134505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,299.39 or 0.99971029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.00828538 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,036,538,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

