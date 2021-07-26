Kusama Trading Up 2.7% This Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $186.97 or 0.00523113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $133.54 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00123846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00139469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.05 or 0.99873077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.23 or 0.00854000 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

