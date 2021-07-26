Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $47,934,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after buying an additional 392,629 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 110.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 451,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 237,278 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $5,073,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRON traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,009. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.