Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.71 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of 15.50 and a 52-week high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

