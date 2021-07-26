Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.71 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of 15.50 and a 52-week high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.