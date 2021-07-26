Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. 404,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,163. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $305,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,985 shares of company stock worth $3,778,826. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

