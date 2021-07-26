Kore Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

NOW opened at $586.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.60 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

