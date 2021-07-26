Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 387 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $227.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.31. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.